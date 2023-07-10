CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 132.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $144.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.