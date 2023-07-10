Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Target stock opened at $130.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

