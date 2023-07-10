Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 2,895 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 1.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $20,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PGR opened at $131.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $109.42 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.48.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $132.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.80.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

