First Merchants Corp Sells 338 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,012,544 shares of company stock worth $683,088,896 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $114.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.62. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $311.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

