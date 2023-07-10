First Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Booking by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,636.91 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,645.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,510.43. The stock has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

