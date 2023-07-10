Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 383,314 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Walt Disney by 304.9% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 18,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

