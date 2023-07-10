K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 36,320 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 36,320 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 69.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 916,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,740,000 after buying an additional 26,370 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,323 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 87,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 50,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $88.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average is $96.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

