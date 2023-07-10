Citigroup Trims Ball (NYSE:BALL) Target Price to $60.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.53.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Up 2.1 %

BALL opened at $57.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84. Ball has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,172,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.