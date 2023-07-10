Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.53.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $57.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,453,000 after buying an additional 2,878,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 66.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,807,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

