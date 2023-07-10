Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 1,761 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,230 shares of company stock worth $14,031,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $275.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

