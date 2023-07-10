First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,251 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,202,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,954,000 after buying an additional 559,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after buying an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,554,000 after buying an additional 19,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $44.56 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

