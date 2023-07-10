Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Stock Position Lifted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $40.94 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $44.11. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.