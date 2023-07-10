Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases 10,033 Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALTY. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter.

ALTY opened at $11.18 on Monday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

