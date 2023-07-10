JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $698,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 324,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 82,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $54.55 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.