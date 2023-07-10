Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

