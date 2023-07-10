Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $118.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.