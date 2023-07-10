Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $118.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

