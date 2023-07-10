Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Lowered by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DUK opened at $89.77 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

