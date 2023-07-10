Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $627,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IYW opened at $107.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day moving average is $90.70. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

