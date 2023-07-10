Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $164.47 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.