Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $806,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $203.26 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.63 and a 200-day moving average of $195.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.