Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Invests $873,000 in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

ICF opened at $55.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

