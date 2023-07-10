Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Zoetis by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zoetis by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 456,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,903,000 after buying an additional 93,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.12. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

