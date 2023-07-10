Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 319 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $66,473,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,679,000 after purchasing an additional 89,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,018,000 after purchasing an additional 81,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $2,957,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $692.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $563.82 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $748.83 and its 200 day moving average is $758.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $953.00 to $720.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $857.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

