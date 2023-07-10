NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lessened by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,512 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,278 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 3.0% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $172,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 212,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,066,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $201,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 68,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $104.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $161.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

