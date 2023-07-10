Coho Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $33,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,448 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $207,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,110,633.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,938.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of research firms have commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

NYSE CL opened at $75.59 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.