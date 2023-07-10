Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Boosted by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $203.49 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.