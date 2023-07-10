Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 65.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $148.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $178.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.52 and a 200 day moving average of $140.30.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.