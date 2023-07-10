Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $286,000 Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Baxter International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Baxter International by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Baxter International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 155,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 21,994 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Baxter International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Baxter International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BAX stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.77%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

