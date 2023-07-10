Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $27.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 690.91%.

Nordstrom Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

