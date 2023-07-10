171 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $2,957,902 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $857.05.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $692.45 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $563.82 and a one year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $748.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $758.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.62 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

