Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 229 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $70.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.02.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

