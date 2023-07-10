Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,139 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 32.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 399,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $96.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.71. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

