Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 4,549 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Truist Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 42,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 434,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 36,899 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

