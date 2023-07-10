Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

Shares of MS stock opened at $83.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.