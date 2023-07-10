Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1,143.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,811,000 after buying an additional 185,016 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,870,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,634,000 after buying an additional 212,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,077,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after buying an additional 1,616,949 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Shares of CCI opened at $115.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.62 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

