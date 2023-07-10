iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Raised by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 8.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.09 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.4315 dividend. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.