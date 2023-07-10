Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,522 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after buying an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after acquiring an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $582,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $212.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.01. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

