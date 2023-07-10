United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after buying an additional 154,744 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.56.

Nucor Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $161.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

