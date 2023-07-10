United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $212.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.01. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

