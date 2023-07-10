Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,258,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,988 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

