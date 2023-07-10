Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.46 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Southern by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

SO stock opened at $70.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.71.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,678 shares of company stock worth $14,528,821 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

