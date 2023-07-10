Advisor Resource Council Raises Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Advisor Resource Council grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 327.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,635,000 after purchasing an additional 521,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,776 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SDY opened at $120.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.02. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

