Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.04 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $99.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.57. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

