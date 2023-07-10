Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Newmont by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NEM opened at $42.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.46.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

