Ferguson Shapiro LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.2% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 100,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 89,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
IVV opened at $440.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $328.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $446.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $427.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.97.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
