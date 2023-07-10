Cross Staff Investments Inc Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,956 shares of company stock worth $15,649,028 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.35.

NYSE:NOW opened at $552.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $576.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $520.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.83.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

