Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Copart by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,779,000 after buying an additional 8,525,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,878,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Copart Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $88.64 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average is $75.14.
Insider Activity at Copart
In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 933,100 shares of company stock worth $82,877,409. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
