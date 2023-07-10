Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Copart by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,779,000 after buying an additional 8,525,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,878,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $88.64 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average is $75.14.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 933,100 shares of company stock worth $82,877,409. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

