Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Copart by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 58,595 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Copart by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 1,446.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Copart by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 36,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart Stock Performance

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 933,100 shares of company stock worth $82,877,409. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $88.11 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.