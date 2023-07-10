Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 384 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 174,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 63,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

